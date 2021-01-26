Mayor Jane Newberry and the Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees voted unanimously last week to approve the annexation of Red Devil Mountain and the Joyland parcel.
The annexation of the two parcels, which total about 30 acres, is the initial step for a multimillion dollar investment by the petitioners, the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation and Green Mountain Road LLC.
The mayor and trustees Katharine Guthrie, Chris Quinn, Dyani Loo and Margaret Peterson approved the request Jan. 19 after the second public hearing, held virtually on the Zoom platform.
The project on Red Devil Mountain, which is owned by the foundation, includes a recreational zone with hiking trails, two public restrooms and a Skyspace observatory by artist James Turrell.
Chief among the concerns that evening, expressed by Claudia Eley and Mac Pitrone, are the environmental impact and regulatory aspect of the investment.
“We have worked closely with the artist to make sure that the materials for this project match the environment and the space,” said Jesse Stroope, who represents both petitioners, the foundation and the LLC. “We are also working to make this project Dark Sky appropriate, which means there’s not a lot of light at night and you won’t see it even from the lake.”
The Skyspace, a 32-foot-by-32-foot square building, will be one of only 85 Turrell observatories in the world.
Before the vote, Newberry presented the board with the option to table, approve or deny the request. If denied, the land would remain in the jurisdiction of El Paso County. As a result, the town would have no authority to halt any proposed development on the land.
“If we do approve it, it does at least protect the backdrop as more of a wilderness against what could potentially happen,” Newberry said.
Before voting, Guthrie expressed concern about the potential for interfering with the creative process. “I question about dictating to him (Turrell) what this should look like. I’m already hearing that people don’t like the renderings they’ve seen,” she said. “Those were designed with the hope that the citizens would be more comfortable with those designs. The Skyspace appears to be part of the landscape.”
Newberry added that the town, while approving the annexation, retains the authority to approve any zoning and building requests.
Guthrie zeroed in on some residents’ perceptions of the project. “I’ve thought about this,” she said. “Just about anything new is going to be controversial in Green Mountain Falls.”