When asked about buying the old marshal’s office on Ute Pass Avenue, Green Mountain Falls Mayor Jane Newberry and the board of trustees just said no.
“I want to keep the building within the town because it is part of our history,” Newberry said.
The marshal’s building is not a place for businesses to come and go. “While it would be wonderful to see somebody go in there and make it nice, I don’t know that we want to always be wondering what business is in there next,” she said.
The building was originally the town’s fire house, but for the past few decades the building has housed the town marshal.
But the old building is empty and in disrepair; Marshal Virgil Hodges has a new digs at the spiffy town hall on the hill above the avenue.
“My vision is to have a heritage center, like the one in Cripple Creek, with archives that track the history of Green Mountain Falls,” said Margaret Peterson.
In a town that squeaks by financially, Peterson figures the refurbishing could only be accomplished with a major benefactor. “But the building could be a resource for the community,” she said.
In the meantime, it doesn’t hurt to have a vision. “I have a love for the town and just want to do what’s right,” Peterson said.