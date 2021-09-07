GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • Mayor Jane Newberry and the town Board of Trustees recently tabled a decision to accept a $200,000 grant for a fitness court in a park on Ute Pass Avenue.
Reluctant to approve the grant opportunity, the board tabled the decision until Sept. 7. Concerned about possible liability and insurance, the board also agreed to contact the neighbors who live near the park.
The grant is a 20-year opportunity presented by the Kirkpatrick Family Fund that requires a $20,000 match from the town to install the concrete pad for equipment.
The court is planned as an outdoor circuit training gym with a variety of exercises that can be accomplished in seven minutes. If approved, it will be installed in the town park, near the tennis and basketball courts.
Many residents who spoke at the public hearing were in favor of the opportunity.
A video of the fitness court preceded the comments from the residents. “That video is ‘wow!’” said Nancy Dixon, who leads the town’s trails’ ambassador program. “Having another way to exercise is great. How can we turn this down?”
Sarah Harrington initially spoke out against the fitness court, but after hearing other public comment said she was more open to the amenity.
Another resident said the setup seemed out of place, while others said they considered the town’s abundance of hiking trails a fitting place to exercise. The court would be Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant, said Rebecca Ochkie, who expressed support for the project.
The board also addressed objections by some residents to a colorful abstract work by renowned artist Keith Haring that’s planned to adorn the back wall of the court, as well as a five-year licensing agreement required by the town.
Speaking in favor, Lamar Matthews highlighted the physical and mental benefits that come with exercise. Others cited convenience as well as the opportunity to improve balance.
In letters, some said they thought the $200,000 could be better spent on improving infrastructure, such as rebuilding roads and removing dead trees or dredging the lake.
In addition to funding the installation of the concrete pad, conditions for the town’s accepting the 20-year grant include providing access to restroom facilities in the park, along with Wi-Fi availability and a plan submitted to the Kirkpatrick Family Fund to manage ongoing upkeep and maintenance.
Jesse Stroope, who represents the fund and is a part-time town resident and chair of the parks/trails/recreation committee, agreed to attend the Sept. 7 trustees meeting with answers to the board’s questions.
In a town where controversy, anger and negativity have replaced civility in board meetings that were held on Zoom over the past 16 months, the mayor expressed gratitude that evening.
“I appreciate the people who are here to listen respectfully to one another,” Newberry said.
Dixon, too, commented during the meeting where most residents who spoke attended in person at town hall rather than on Zoom. “Speaking in person is more powerful that letters or email,” she said.