A tradition in Green Mountain Falls, Creek Week unites volunteers who pick up trash, cigarette butts, plastics and pet waste.
Creek Week, from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4, is a partnership of the Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Fountain and Green Mountain Falls.
“On the last Saturday of September, we meet at 9 a.m. at the swimming pool to clear trash along Fountain Creek up to the end of Lake Park,” said Mayor Jane Newberry, speaking at the Board of Trustees’ meeting Sept. 1. “We go a little bit farther when we get a lot of volunteers.
Alli Schuch, outreach coordinator for the watershed district, said, “It’s the biggest cleanup in the state. We are so proud of this effort that not only removes litter but nurtures that sense of community.”
Despite the restrictions of COVID-19, the cleanup is happening. “If people feel comfortable being outside, socially distanced with their masks and gloves on, we’ll be happy to provide bags, trash grabbers, buckets and gloves,” Schuch said.
Options for the cleanup include opportunities for small groups and families, for instance. “We’d be happy to coordinate that on the day and time of your choosing,” she said. “That’s the beauty of Creek Week; you have nine days to get out there and do your part.”
Registration for the 7th annual cleanup begins online this week at FountainCreekWeek.com.
In other business, trustees Margaret Peterson, Katharine Guthrie and Dyani Loo rejected Newberry’s attempt to pass a resolution opposing a ballot initiative that would rely on the national popular vote, rather than the Electoral College, to elect the U.S. president.
The resolution states that the popular vote compact, if passed, concentrates political power in a few large cities located in the most populous states. It highlights Colorado’s nine electoral votes that are coveted and pursued by presidential candidates. If passed, the vote compact requires Colorado’s Presidential Electors to cast their votes for the candidate for President who received the most votes nationally.
“Keeping the Electoral College ensures that presidential candidates listen to Colorado’s unique interests on issues such as water, infrastructure, and taxes,” states the resolution.
“This really doesn’t depend on what side of the aisle you feel your politics are on,” Newberry said. “This is to protect Colorado’s vote and doesn’t bind anyone on how to vote.”
She added, “This resolution is a way for us to stand up and say that we’re not going to throw our vote to the largest players in the country. If we went along with the National Popular Vote, our vote gets absorbed by basically California, New York, Texas and Florida.”
“My concern with us endorsing something like this is that I don’t know what percentage of people in Green Mountain Falls are for or against this,” Loo said. “It’s really an individual decision. I don’t see how endorsing this benefits the town.”
Peterson said she wanted more time to gather opinions of the residents — an idea that Newberry rejected.
Guthrie weighed in, “From the research I’ve done, a majority of people across the country have been expressing opposition to the Electoral College for decades. I think there’s still a majority of people who would like to see, at least, some reform in the rules. I think some things needs to be changed. I’m not in support of maintaining status quo.”
The motion failed on a 3-1 vote.
Additionally, the board approved the applications of Jesse Stroope and Rebecca Ochkie to fill vacancies on the newly-formed Parks, Recreation and Trails Advisory Board. They join Goody Goodwin, Clay Gafford and Donald Walker on the board. The other applicants were Jay Kita, Jeremy White and Dick Bratton.