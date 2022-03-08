From fire station to event center, the venerable building on Ute Pass Avenue in Green Mountain Falls that once housed fire engines and firefighters exchanges history for a new venue.
Mayor Jane Newberry and the town board of trustees on March 1 approved requests for two variances on the building. Sherri Hopper purchased from the Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Protection District.
The variances allow the commercial use on a lot size under 10,000 square feet and a commercial development without dedicated off-street parking.
“I should add that there will be two dedicated parking spots and a drop-off area,” said Nathan Scott, the town’s clerk/treasurer.
Development of the fire house was identified in the town’s comprehensive plan, said Todd Dixon, outgoing member of the planning commission and upcoming mayor. “It’s physically impossible to do anything unless they buy another piece of property and bulldoze the building.”
In approving the variance requests, Newberry turned to the free market. “I don’t think it’s our position to negotiate what their problems are for the business, with the problems that can be anticipated,” she said.
Newberry said she is in favor of the project. “I think we need to pursue having the firehouse developed,” she said. “If somebody doesn’t develop it to do something, it’s going to be just an empty – nothing.”
Hopper paid the fire district $250,000 for the building, said Gary Florence, the fire district’s treasurer, in a follow-up interview.
The extra funds will help pay for a new fire-rescue truck in addition to improvments for the new fire station above town hall on Carsell Way.
A $4.4 million project, the new station was funded chiefly by a $3.5 million bond and tax increase approved by district voters in 2016 along with a $1 million matching grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. “We have $3.1 million left to pay,” Florence said
In other business, the board approved the appointment of Mike Frey to fill a vacancy on the planning commission.