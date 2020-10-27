After a summer of an overflow of people and cars that packed the trails, streets and parking facilities, the town of Green Mountain Falls initiated a trails ambassador program.
It’s helping.
Managed by Trustee Dyani Loo and a group of volunteers, the program is a way to present a friendly face to visitors. “When the program came up, Todd and I decided that would be a great way to give back to the community,” said Nancy Dixon, who with her husband, Todd, talked about the program at the Board of Trustees meeting held virtually via the Zoom platform Oct. 20.
The ambassadors are identified by their green shirts and are on hand to answer questions for hikers, some of whom are visibly confused. “All they have is their phone which doesn’t always give accurate information and GPS can be a little deceiving in the mountains,” Dixon said.
To ease confusion, Dixon recommended developing a trail map that would exclude encroachments on private property by hikers who veer off legal trails. At one point this summer, Clay Gafford threatened to sue the town when hikers cross his property.
Mayor Jane Newberry agreed to propose the idea to the parks, recreation and trails committee.
In other news, the board agreed to contribute $25,515 to the paving project for the road from the fire station above town hall to Green Mountain Falls Road. The road is to be named after the late T.C. Carsell, who was a volunteer firefighter and maintenance superintendent.
The approval is the result of an offer from the Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Protection District to include paving the parking lot in front of town hall.
“As part of that, there is some synergy that would be derived for the town in having our people pave the town parking lot,” said Gary Florence, treasurer of the district board. The cost of the entire project is $147,468.
If the town declined the offer to participate in the paving project, the cost of paving the parking lot later would be around $50,000, said town manager Angie Sprang. The funds would come from the town’s unrestricted reserve fund, Sprang added.
The next Board of Trustees meeting will be 7 p.m. Nov. 17 on Zoom.