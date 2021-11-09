Green Mountain Falls Town Manager Angie Sprang announced her resignation at the board of trustees meeting last week.
Despite signing a contract in August to remain in the position for another year, at a salary of $85,101, Sprang accepted a position as assistant to the city manager in Aspen.
Hired in September 2019, Sprang led the town through the pandemic shutdown while negotiating contracts for road and culvert improvements and rewriting the municipal code. When the influx of hiker traffic during the shutdown resulted in a rash of illegal parking, Sprang negotiated a managed parking system in the town center.
While many residents expressed vocal opposition to the program, others spoke of gratitude, particularly, the ones whose driveways were blocked by the scofflaws.
During the pandemic, when town hall meetings reverted to Zoom, Sprang was subject to rancor and accusations of incompetence by a vocal minority. For a town once considered a bucolic place, the pot shots at the town manager were out-of-character, a blueprint for the lack of manners exhibited across the nation.
Some residents objected to paying a town manager, any town manager, while others accused her of mismanagement, lack of response to the citizens and working behind closed doors.
On the other hand, others praised Sprang for her attention to detail, her ability to negotiate favorable terms for the town.
Throughout the Zoom meetings for more than a year, Mayor Jane Newberry defended the town manager, citing the advice by multiple agencies, including the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, to employ a manager.
Sprang’s pending departure comes two months after the resignation of the town clerk, Matt Gordon who accepted a position as the director of the Chamber of Commerce in Brush. In his letter of resignation, Gordon cited the rancor and bitterness that pervades the town among the reasons for his departure.
Mayor Jane Newberry was more upbeat than downcast by Sprang’s sudden resignation.
“Actually, Angie is leaving us in great shape. She’s committed to staying on and wrapping up the budget for the end of the year, as well as administering the outstanding grants,” Newberry wrote in an email to The Courier. A result of advertising, the town has interviewed two viable candidates to replace Sprang, she added.
“As well, Angie has left the town a road map for what needs to be done if we don’t hire immediately. So, while it could be stressful, we’re really doing pretty well,” Newberry wrote.
The mayor cites Sprang’s accomplishments that include spearheading the re-write of the municipal code while securing and administering to completion the acquisition of several grants. “She’s brought our town forward in so many ways — in the face of a small but vocal segment of the town,” Newberry wrote.
“I appreciate all that she’s done and wish her well at her new position in Aspen.”