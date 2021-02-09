GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • In response to a charge by some residents that the town had exceeded an estimate for the Midland Avenue Culvert project by 150%, Green Mountain Falls Mayor Jane Newberry called in the engineer.
“Things were going great, but unfortunately we ran into this water line situation,” said Andre Brackin, engineer and project manager, speaking at the Board of Trustees meeting Feb. 2.
The system is old, an antique, and had to be replaced, a major issue leading to a 30% to 31% increase in the cost for the town, Brackin said.
Seeking a change order is not unusual and could run up to $100,000, Brackin said.
In a separate interview before the meeting, Town Manager Angie Sprang said the increase for the culvert as well as another flood-mitigation project was a 31% percent increase, or $57,838. Both projects are chiefly funded the Department of Local Affairs.
“You could not finish the project without adding a change order adding on the water-line relocation,” Brackin said. “We had no choice but to move ahead, fix the water system and gas and finish the culvert.”
During public comment, Rocco Blasi asked Sprang to present a full accounting of the culvert project at the next board meeting Feb. 16. “I’d just like to see a spread sheet and a budget analysis of that project,” Blasi said.
Blasi is one of several residents during the past 10 months who have questioned Sprang on a variety of issues, charging her with mismanagement and lack of response to the citizens.
Until last week, Sprang stuck to the business at hand and did not react to criticism. However, at the Feb. 2 meeting, Sprang read a prepared statement, first addressing the charge from some in the community that she is not responsive to the citizens.
“Nothing could be further from the truth,” she said. “I sincerely wish to work in a cooperative and collaborative manner with all town members. In fact, issues have been addressed and the same information has been asked for, just in different words. Repetitive requests for information may be construed as fishing trips to get me to change the answers to fit an agenda that I’m not involved in.”
Sprang said she does her best to provide information to the public and will continue to do so. “Hostility and passive aggressiveness are counterproductive and lead to one side of a previously older conversation, to become less than forthcoming and willing to cooperate, especially when questions have already been answered or the answers have been published and are readily available to all.”
Sprang concluded, “Social media is not the best place to air grievances and tends to create a mob mentality with comments that are not conducive to intelligent and open communication.”