After a year of COVID restrictions, when Bronc Day in 2020 was scaled down to a small celebration, the 2021 Bronc Day July 31 is planned to be bigger. This year’s is the 83rd annual celebration in Green Mountain Falls.
And the dunk tank is back. “Now is your chance!” said Margaret Peterson, who chairs the event. The public is asked to pay $2 for the opportunity to dunk Mayor Jane Newberry, Town Manager Angie Sprang, Town Clerk Matt Gordon or Church in the Wildwood Pastor Darlene Avery.
The day begins with a parade along Ute Pass Avenue followed by Western themed events, music, food, kids’ games, gold panning, Victorian dance lessons, rubber-ducky races on the creek, and vendor booths in Gazebo Park.
Bronc Day is one of the longest historical events running in southern Colorado. “It began in 1939 to welcome cowhands, tourists and families who were coming to the Ute Pass area to rodeo, vacation or work the summer trades,” Peterson said. “Eventually Bronc Day became an annual day that people set aside as part of their summer experience and family memories.”
Bronc Day is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to set up chairs along Ute Pass Avenue to watch the parade go by. This year’s Grand Marshal is Clay Gafford.