The town of Green Mountain Falls will attract 1,200 art lovers this month during its annual showcase of public art installations and activities designed to provide the ultimate creative experience.
The Green Box Arts Festival provides an opportunity to celebrate the best of today’s innovative creators, nurture the creative process and explore new artistic directions. In its 10th year, the 10-day event that runs through Saturday hosts art and artists, concerts, classes, outdoor installations, performances and activities at several locations throughout the town.
A pie-cooking demo, duet dance performances, music camp, tamale cooking, wine pairing and yoga are among the activities offered. ArtDesk, a quarterly magazine devoted to contemporary arts, performance and thought is sponsoring the event.
For a time it looked as if chilly weather and fog rolling in from the south might keep visitors away from the July 6 offering. However, folks fished Gazebo Lake as miniature U.S. flags planted alongside the waters’ edge snapped in the breeze and John Denver’s FM radio staple, “Back Home Again” poured from a nearby speaker.
During an afternoon artist talk, Jason Willaford shared the inspiration behind his abstract-flavored billboard art, “Begin with an Ending.” Willaford, of Dallas, Texas, was selected to create the artwork for this year’s festival, talked about repurposing vinyl billboard materials by cutting and stitching materials and reshaping them into painted camouflage networks. Willaford then transformed the vinyl from its original advertising media function into an abstract structure.
Willaford also encouraged visitors to comment on his work, which will be displayed outdoors on the festival grounds through June 2020. Barbara Downs, a town resident who has attended the festival for years, found the face of Don Quixote in Willaford’s work, she said. “I see his bald head, eyes, nose, everything. It is definitely him,” Downs said of the protagonist in author Miguel de Cervantes’ 1605 novel.
During a Q and A, one attendee asked Willaford how he battles creative block. “You have to work at it every day or inspiration won’t come. Hunger is a huge motivator,” Willaford said, prompting laughter. When asked when he knows his work is finished, Willaford replied, “You arrive at that precipice when you know the piece is done.”
Willaford met with residents and autographed copies of ArtDesk magazine, which features his work. Commenting on Willaford’s work, Taya Nicholls, 8, daughter of Trevor and Kim Nicholls, said, “I like the cool colors and can see a mountain.” Kim, who was visiting her sisters and families, added, “This is a first for the kids and everyone is enjoying themselves.”
ArtDesk Editor Louisa McCune praised Willaford’s talent and thanked him for their friendship. ”Jason and I met in 2012 in Texas and our friendship grew over the years,” McCune said.
Following Willaford’s remarks, festival Art Adviser Julie Maguire led an Art Walk of the artist installations. This included Willaford’s contribution as well as French conceptual artist Bernar Venets’ monument steel structure, “226.5’ x 4.” Julian Opie’s “Faime Walking” is a double-sided monolith, and Charles Perry’s “Four Orbits” is an 11-foot, 2.5-ton dark bronze sculpture.
Suspended 100 feet above Gazebo Lake, Janet Echelman’s 250-foot “1.8 Green Mountain Falls” refers to the microseconds in which earth’s day was shortened following the Tohoku earthquakes and tsunami that struck Japan in 2011. In his work, “Schulhof’s Curve,” Richard Serra illustrates his belief that sculpture should work in contradiction to its creative places and spaces.
Resident Maryann Keller’s passion for learning drew her to the festival, she said. “This sleepy little town comes alive with this festival and I want to learn all I can about what is going on,” Keller said.
Stones, Bones and Wood gallery owner Ken Nord agreed. “I never appreciated dance before this festival, but do now,” Nord said of the dance clinics and performances.
Festival Marketing Director Rachel Shortt credited the town’s residents for the festivals’ growing popularity. “The community is very protective of this festival which is intimate and unique. When folks learn about the GBAF, they react like it is the worlds’ best-kept secret.”
Green Box Arts Festival is free and open to all ages. To learn more, visit greenboxarts.org, or call 465-3065.