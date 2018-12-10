With Laura Kotewa on board, the Town of Green Mountain Falls has more stability in the administration department, with a permanent clerk/treasurer. “I’m stoked,” Kotewa said on her third day on the job in town hall.
As luck would have it, Kotewa and her husband, Randy, have considered Green Mountain Falls their leisure playground for years, including fishing in Gazebo Lake and swinging on the Musical Swings this summer.
“I couldn’t believe it when the ad popped up,” she said.
The ideal fit for the job, Kotewa has worked with large budgets for Pikes Peak Community College, where she worked in workforce development, in partnership with the Pikes Peak Workforce Development Center.
New to government work, Kotewa has a plan. “I can be taught,” she said.
For now, she is busy cleaning off her desk and going over the town’s records — while being trained by Judy Egbert, the interim town clerk. “Judy is absolutely amazing, so I have big shoes to fill,” she said.
Kotewa comes to town on a positive note. Thanks to an application submitted by interim town manager, Jason Wells, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs recently awarded a $39,730 grant to the town for mitigation projects due to the floods of July.
Also, last month voters approved a lodging tax that adds $4.50 a day per unit, hotel, motel or similar accommodations.
For now, Kotewa sees her job as one that supports the board in its decisions. “The clerk’s office deals with licenses, taxes, short-term rentals and records,” she said.
Now that the town has a full-time clerk, Kotewa is open for business four day a week, closed on Fridays. “I’m hoping people will come in and say ‘hello,’” she said.