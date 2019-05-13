It’s waiting game for Green Mountain Falls. With two finalists for the position of town manager, Mayor Jane Newberry and the board of trustees failed to come to an agreement last week.
After the meeting May 7, the board adjourned to an executive session to discuss the finalists, Kyle Coleman, current assistant manager for the Village of Estero, Fla., and Emily Katsimpalis. The latter recently served as assistant town administrator of Buena Vista.
Last month, the board held a reception for both to meet the community.
According to Laura Kotewa, the town clerk, the board will continue the process of hiring a new town manager.
In the meantime, the board hired Julia Simmons as the town’s part-time planner. Simmons, who has a law background, will work 20 hours a week.