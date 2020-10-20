GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • Dakota Griffiths recently bought the Mucky Duck restaurant and the adjacent Tye Dye Java. While restrictions due to the pandemic are in place, both businesses are thriving despite the limitations. Find them at 10530 Ute Pass Ave.
Here’s what’s new at each:
Mucky Duck
Escargot is back, onion soup is still hot, and the Mucky Duck in Green Mountain Falls remains in good culinary hands under the new owner.
A six-year employee of the restaurant who trained under former owner Amily Biedleman Almay, Griffiths is tracking back to tradition. “We are bringing back the escargot — everybody up here loves it,” he said. “We actually have people drive here from Monument just for our escargot.”
In the time of COVID-19, Griffiths is working around the state restrictions of masks and social distancing. “We recommend making reservations,” he said.
The Mucky Duck, in the historic El Pueblo building in the town center, is known for its upscale dining and down-home atmosphere. Along with the escargot, the restaurant features rack of lamb, pork tenderloin with mustard sauce, duck breast and capered flounder. Griffiths’ mother, known as Mama D, bakes the desserts, cheesecake and chocolate cake.
“We have the same staff we’ve had for the last five years,” he said. “Most of them live in the area.”
The building itself is part of the charm, with the original logs and fireplace, distinguished by the deck of cards — club, heart, spade and diamond carved into the stone. The late Oscar Lindholm, one of the beloved characters in Green Mountain Falls, crafted the fireplace, a showcase for the restaurant.
The Mucky Duck is open for lunch and dinner from Wednesday through Saturday, with brunch on Sunday.
Tye Dye Java
This coffee shop has a secret ingredient — homemade baked goods by Mama D, as she is known around these parts. “My mom bakes Danishes, muffins, cinnamon rolls,” Griffiths said. “Most of our baked goods are vegan, except for the cakes and some of our cookies.”
As well, Mama D makes bread along. “I don’t know how she does it, but she does,” Griffiths said. “She’s a professional cake decorator.”
Mama D adds an explanation of her skills. “I did an OJT (on the job training) 45 years ago in Old Colorado City at My Brother’s Bakery,” she said. “That’s what I’ve done most of my life, wait tables and bake.”
Among its caffeinated beverages, Tye Dye Java features coffee from New Mexico Piñon Coffee. “Years ago, we found that coffee in a little tea house and just loved it. Oh, yes, it’s good,” he said. “We also have specialty coffees like the bourbon pecan and the chicory blend from Louisiana.”
Griffiths bought the shop several months ago from Beidleman Almay, who gave up both businesses, he said, to concentrate on raising her three children.
Tye Dye Java is still serving the crowd-pleasing ice cream by Anne and Mann’s. “People love their ice cream,” Griffiths said.
As a new business owner, Griffiths hit the COVID snag, which delayed the reopening by nearly two months. “We’re under a lot of restrictions and wondered if it would actually work,” he said. “But it just went crazy from there.”
With two businesses to run, Griffiths appreciates that ace in the hole. Along with his mother, his dad, Jim Griffiths, is the fix-it man. “It’s hard for me to be here so I trust the staff I have,” he said, as his mother smiles broadly.
Tye Dye Java is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.