Becky Frank and Nathan Scott have been named finalists for the position of town manager for Green Mountain Falls.
Frank serves as the Deputy Director of Emergency Management for Teller County and was the previous Assistant City Administrator for the City of Victor. Her prior experience includes extensive project management including Main Street Program management, economic revitalization, and serving as a municipal government marketing department head.
Nathan Scott has served as Town Planner in Green Mountain Falls since August, and served temporarily as the Town Clerk and Treasurer from March through June 2020. Scott is a civically active community member in Green Mountain Falls and has served on the Planning Commission and Fire Mitigation Advisory Committee.