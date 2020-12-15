If the Town of Green Mountain Falls secures a three-year matching grant of $45,000 from Colorado State Forest Service, fire-mitigation work would begin in the spring.
Mayor Jane Newbery and the trustees approved expenditures of $15,000 a year for the next three years.
“The work would be limited to town-owned parcels in smaller areas as well as the right-of-ways,” said Michelle Connelly, senior staff forester for the Coalition for the Upper South Platte.
Connelly wrote the grant and will lead the mitigation project with a crew from CUSP.
Speaking at the Dec. 1 meeting of the Green Mountain Falls board of trustees on Zoom, Connelly showed a map with black triangles on hazardous trees. “The trees need to be removed so that in an emergency we can get residents out of Green Mountain Falls and firefighters and first responders in,” she said.
Two years ago, CSFS funded a mitigation project on 50 acres on Dewey Mountain, Wallace Reserve and a few private properties on Hondo Avenue.
If the town secures the three-year grant, Mike Lambert, a resident and retired professional surveyor, volunteered to identify those the mitigation locations, Connelly said.
“Fire danger is always a critical concern in Green Mountain Falls. This grant is going to really contribute to the overall safety of the town as well as the health of the forests,” said Newberry, in an email to The Courier. “We will not be clear-cutting the town by any means, but we are very interested in making sure the town is as safe as we can make it.
In addition, Connelly said she has applied for another grant, with matching funds provided by Colorado Springs Utilities, for work on 40 acres of larger parcels surrounding residential areas.
Connelly plans the mitigation projects in collaboration with Steve Murphy, chief of the Green Mountain Fall/Chipita Park Fire Protection District.
“We will also be working on education components, similar to years past, so residents and property owners can become familiar with tree diseases and how to work ... to make their properties safe and healthy,” Newberry said.