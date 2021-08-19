Mayor Jane Newberry and the board of trustees scheduled a public workshop at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 in Town Hall.
At issue is the opportunity for the town to apply for a $200,000 grant offered by the Kirkpatrick Family Fund for a fitness court between the tennis and basketball courts.
A rubberized surface over a cement base, the fitness court would be free and open to the public.
At the town board meeting Aug. 17, Newberry and the trustees said they had heard negative comments from several residents about the project, despite the grant opportunity.
As a result, the board delayed the decision to apply for the grant until more residents had a chance to weigh in on the fitness court.