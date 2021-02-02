GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • In the days before the pandemic, board of trustee meetings in this small town that straddles El Paso and Teller counties attracted maybe two or three people. Sometimes the audience was only reporters from two local newspapers. But since March when meetings began being held online via the Zoom platform, audience participation has swelled.
At first, residents of the town of 563, per 2019 census numbers, were focused on the influx of cars and hikers that seemed to increase exponentially since the beginning of the pandemic, all due to trail closures in other areas.
As a result, Mayor Jane Newberry and the trustees initiated a volunteer ambassador program, with the intention of educating hikers about etiquette while offering information about legal parking in town.
But as time evolved, a few participants appeared to harbor a grudge against Town Manager Angie Sprang. Accused of mismanagement, lack of response to the citizens and working behind closed doors, Sprang has been publicly unflappable.
At the Jan. 5 board meeting, Newberry cautioned participants to adhere to decorum and professionalism in expressing their concerns. Along with the admonishment, Newberry cited the results of a court case, Steinburger vs the Chesterfield County Planning Commissioners, which was heard by the U.S. Court of Appeals in May 2008.
The court ruled against the plaintiff, Steinburger, in essence, saying that citizens could make a point without resorting to name calling or denigrating municipal employees. Steinburger had been escorted out of the meeting by a police officer. He eventually sued the planning commission.
In Green Mountain Falls’ meetings, Newberry’s request for decorum has often gone unheeded.
During the board’s Jan. 19 meeting, a few residents questioned Sprang’s estimates for the Midland Avenue Culvert project, charging she had underestimated the cost by 150%.
Sprang said the cost override was 8% for the construction part of the culvert project. However, after the meeting, she said, “But after a full accounting to include the engineering and legal costs, in addition to the construction, the estimated increase is 31% for two flood-mitigation projects.”
Both projects were chiefly funded by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs at $139,730 and the town’s grant-matching portion of $104,414, an increase of $57,838.
Newberry defended the work of the town manager after Sprang responded to the residents’ incorrect estimates of the override. “There has been talk recently that we should not have a town manager, that we should go back to trustee liaisons,” said Newberry, referring to a time when trustees supervised the town’s departments.
Over time it was determined that some liaisons were knowledgeable about the departments they supervised while others were not. “Either they did nothing or caused a lot of damage through their ignorance,” Newberry said. “It wasn’t through maliciousness, but because they didn’t have all the answers.”
Having a professional town manager supervise all departments is a gift, Newberry said. “It’s the way the world is going because being a manager of a town is commanding more time,” she said. “Do we need to become a board that is populated by retired citizens or who are independently wealthy?”
It is critical for the citizens to have a point person in place who can answer a question right away instead of waiting for the next meeting, Newberry said.
The town has been advised by multiple agencies, including DOLA, to maintain the town manager, Newberry said, adding that at least three law firms have cited the potential for lawsuits with a liaison/trustee system. “For one thing, human resources have become a much broader, bigger and more in-depth field that it ever was before. The liaison model is an incredibly outdated form of municipal government.”
Sprang has been town manager since September 2019.