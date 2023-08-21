Raise taxes or hire more full-time help in the public works department in Green Mountain Falls. Along with complaining about the condition of Spruce Street — a mess — Wes Simmons raised the issue of the “t” word.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take to fix our roads – maybe pay more taxes. These roads are terrible,” he said, speaking last week during the town board meeting.

Simmons lamented the fact that public works has one full-time employee, Dustin McLain, the director. “He’s only one man; he can’t do it all,” Simmons said.

For now, Simmons is doing his own work.

“I had to haul gravel to fix my road for my truck; took about five hours,” he said. “The roads have never been like this in the past.”

What about hiring permanent help for McLain and raising the hourly wage, Simmons said.

“Is there some way you could come up with more money to get people qualified to run a blade and work her year around?” he said.

Mayor Todd Dixon was non-committal but thanked Simmons for his input.

In a town with a high risk of catastrophic fire, Dixon and the board approved an ordinance defining “nuisance” trees as those that pose a threat to public health, safety, or adjacent property. The trees can be living, dead or dying.

Dead trees are a fire hazard, said John Bell, who is a volunteer on the town’s fire-mitigation committee.

“All dead trees are subject to falling with very little warning,” he said, adding that a tree had fallen on the Thomas Trail.

The ordinance states that nuisance trees can cause an epidemic spread of insect infestation which, in turn, is another fire hazard.

In other news

• Dixon announced that the Kirkpatrick Family Fund has provided funding for improvements to the Gazebo as well as Gazebo Park.

The $40,500 grant to the town funded paint and labor for the Gazebo, in addition to sand and mulch for the playground, said Jesse Stroope, projects, and property manager for the nonprofit organization, speaking in a subsequent interview.

• Dixon announced that he would testify before Colorado’s Air Quality Control Commission arguing against Regulation 28 which would mandate standards for greenhouse gas emissions for 8,000 large buildings. Dixon is an outspoken critic of unfunded energy mandates. Dixon testified Aug. 16 as a member of the board of Pikes Peak Regional Building Department.