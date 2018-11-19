The Colorado Department of Local Affairs awarded a $39,730 grant to the town of Green Mountain Falls. The grant will help fund the design and construction work to mitigate damages to roads and vehicular crossings as a result of the devastating rainstorm July 23.
According to interim town manager Jason Wells, the estimated the cost of damages from that day is $186,305, which represents one-third of the town’s operating expenses.
Earlier this month, Wells presented a proposed budget of $570,700 for 2019, to be discussed at a public hearing Dec. 4. “This grant is no doubt a substantial game-changer,” he wrote in an email to the Courier. The funds will help the town avoid having to divert funds from other critical needs, Wells added.
“I’m so grateful to Jason Wells for connecting with DOLA and securing this important grant for the town,” Mayor Jane Newberry said.