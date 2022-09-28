In a place where land encompasses Pike National Forest, with creeks and a lake in the center of town, the act of cleaning up brings people together for a common purpose.
Last week, Green Mountain Falls Mayor Todd Dixon and the board of trustees proclaimed Sept.24-Oct. 2 as Creek Week in the Fountain Creek Watershed.
“This is our ninth annual cleanup week, the largest in the state,” said. Allison Schuch, interim director of the Fountain Creek Watershed District.
The watershed district includes El Paso and Pueblo counties, the cities of Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Fountain, Monument, Manitou Springs and Green Mountain Falls.
Reading from the proclamation, Schuch highlighted that activities and programs associated with Creek Week are designed to raise awareness about the littering issue within the watershed.
“In the nine years, we’ve collected 150 tons of litter,” Schuch said.
In Green Mountain Falls, the cleanup was on Sunday, with a volunteer appreciation luncheon at the Farm Stand. Chief Steve Murphy and his crew at the Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire department, provided the chipper and managed the event.
In other business, Kris Lewis, executive director of Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, spoke about the organization’s home-repair program. “We cannot afford to buy land here,” she said.
The organization has accomplished more than 20 critical home-repairs projects since the pilot program was initiated in 2017. The program targets veterans, senior citizens, cost-burdened homeowners and people with disabilities, Lewis said.
For the aging-in-place repair program, Habitat has partnered with Silver Key Senior Services in Colorado Springs. “They have case workers who will work with the seniors,” Lewis said. Information is available by emailing kris@pikespeakhabitat.org.
The Coalition for the Upper South Platte is working on improving the west end of the Thomas Trail, said Nate Scott, the town’s clerk. “CUSP is having a hard time finding crews to work at all and crews to work at a reasonable cost,” Scott said. “So, we have a pretty small crew doing that work.”
The board’s next meeting is a 7 p.m. Oct. 4, preceded by a workshop at 6 p.m. in Town Hall.