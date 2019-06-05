Using music, dance, art and culinary gusto, the Green Box Arts Festival creates camaraderie and community.
Founded 12 years ago by Chris Keesee, Blake Keesee and Larry Keigwin, the festival gradually built from a residency for Keigwin’s dance company to one that is a summer highlight.
Distinguished by a dramatic art installation — last year’s was the musical swings in the town’s playground — the festival is designed to enhance cultural and outdoor experiences for the community.
As a result, the festival’s lineup includes guided hikes along one of the town’s mountain trails as well as a street dance and an art walk.
As word spreads about the festival, more people are coming from around the region, yet the festival remains distinctly local, thanks to Chris Keesee’s generational ties to Green Mountain Falls. He — as well as his son, Blake, and partner, Keigwin — continues to live in town part-time.
The festival includes camps for children which are intended to spark curiosity and a sense of the possible among local youths. “There’s no better way to make family and connections than a camp environment,” said Joye Cook-Levy, who directs the program for the Manitou Springs School District.
The camp, from July 1 to 12, is for grades three through seven and includes mentors who are in eighth grade and up. “I think middle school is such a challenging age, with all those extreme feelings, the hormones,” Cook-Levy said. “It’s about identifying people who can understand you who aren’t always your parents. I love camp for that reason.”
The camp gives the sixth-grade graduates of Ute Pass Elementary School the chance to connect with their soon-to-be peers. “For middle schoolers, you’re just digging deeper and deeper into who you actually are,” she said “You’re trying out a different version of yourself that maybe you’re not brave enough to try at school, so I love that this is an opportunity for Ute Pass and Manitou Springs kids to connect.”
The camp concludes with performances by the students at the Green Box Farm Stand in Green Mountain Falls. “In that kind of camp you’re asking them to be fully present, to commit and play — and eventually they are able to steel themselves into being a creative collaborator instead of a creative disrupter,” Cook-Levy said. “The arts are really good for that.”
The arts camp which is free, is so popular that enrollment is filled within minutes online. “We do save some spots for families in need — we work with counselors, principals and teachers to see who we need to be serving,” she said.
The camp is funded by a grant from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund and is a collaboration of Green Box Arts Festival and the Manitou Springs School District, including the Arts Academy, Arts 14, and the E11 Creative Workshop.