Green Mountain Falls Mayor Todd Dixon and the town board of trustees voted unanimously Aug. 30 to opt out of collecting an individual share of the region’s opioid settlement.
The funds are the result of a national settlement of $26 billion involving pharmaceutical companies Purdue Pharma, Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson that manufactured and marketed opioids. Colorado’s share of the funds is $400 million.
In opting out, town officials chose to sign a memorandum of understanding with Region 16 to participate in the Colorado Opioid Settlement Agreement. Green Mountain Falls will be part of a Pikes Peak Regional Council and share $28.4 million over the next 18 years.
The opt-out option relieves the board of the annual reporting requirements while foregoing $154 in direct annual payments to the town. In signing the MOU, the board acted on the recommendation of Town Manager Becky Frank.
Dixon agreed it was the most appropriate course of action. “I like the idea of opting out,” he said.
The settlement is intended for regional councils around the state to develop two-year abatement plans intended to reduce opioid addiction. According to the MOU, the council will oversee procedures by which a region may request opioid funds for specific projects.
The councils will rely on sharing data, outcomes and strategies related to the abatement of the opioid crisis. An Abatement Council within each region will approve the allotment of funds.
As the opioid-addition crisis devastated American towns and cities over the past two decades, several states, including Colorado, blamed drug companies for exacerbating the crisis. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser signed the settlement agreement in August 2021.
Darlene Avery, pastor of Church in the Wildwood in Green Mountain Falls, volunteered to represent the town as a non-voting member of the Regional Council. “I can see what sort of programming is being developed and what sort of resources are available for our residents and residents of the wider Ute Pass area,” said Avery, a licensed counselor and social worker.
In addition, Avery volunteered to sit in on a virtual two-day state conference with regional councils. “I can monitor the conference so that we know what’s going on,” she said.
Avery is offering her services as part of a collaboration with Red Cloud, which holds meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous on Ute Pass Avenue. “Red Cloud supports people dealing with addiction,” she said.
In other business:
Mayor Dixon urged registered voters to approve an extension of the .55% of one penny per dollar sales and use taxes to continue funding the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. If approved by voters, the measure would extend the funding for another 10 years, to Dec. 31, 2034. In those 10 years, the town could receive as much as $797,000 for road maintenance projects, Dixon said.
Rocco Blasi, Lisa Bonwell and Ann Esch were sworn into office to join the town’s planning commission.