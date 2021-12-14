GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • Mayor Jane Newberry and the board of trustees announced last week the Town of Green Mountain Falls would extend a contract to Becky Frank for the position of town manager.
Frank is the assistant to Don Angell, director of the Office of Emergency Management for Teller County.
At the Dec. 7 board of trustees meeting, Newberry and the board unanimously approved a $1.7 million projected budget for 2022.
The board continues to address the town’s financial needs in a fiscally responsible manner while investing in the town’s infrastructure, said Angie Sprang, the outgoing town manager, who presented the budget.
As well, revenue from fees is expected to offset the cost of planning services.
Newberry emphasized that the budget remains a working document and is not “set in stone.” “We look at the budget a couple of times a year,” Newberry said.
Budget projections include $847,788 for the general fund; $925,620 for the capital improvement fund; $25,367 for emergency reserves, according to stipulations set by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights; and $10,625 for conservation trust, which is funded by proceeds from the Colorado Lottery.
The budget, including revenue streams and grants, is on the town’s website, greenmountainfalls.colorado.gov.
The budget was among Sprang’s last acts as town manager. She has accepted a position as the assistant town manager in Aspen.
In her farewell to the board, Sprang spoke of challenges for the town and urged the citizens to strive for unity through collaboration. “Work together, but don’t shy away from reasonable conflict. But be kind to each other,” she said.
In other business:
Newberry and the board approved a motion to discontinue public board meetings on Zoom. As she has during the past several months, Newberry spoke of her displeasure with the rancor of some who attended the meetings via Zoom, as well as barbs thrown at the board on social media.
“I think we lose what makes a small town special; we lose a level of humanity,” Newberry said.
In suggesting the town put a pause on online meetings, Newberry left room for live streaming. “But I think interacting with people who are basically nameless and faceless isn’t the healthiest place for a town,” she said. “God forbid, if there’s another COVID situation we could revisit this.”
Additionally, if representatives from the state or El Paso County are scheduled to appear at a meeting, the in-person model should continue, Newberry added. “I think they get a better idea of who we are and that’s important to our identity.”
The trustees present, Katharine Guthrie and Margaret Peterson, approved Newberry’s motion to discontinue the Zoom format.
In this, the last meeting of the year, Newberry expressed her displeasure with the actions of various boards, which she did not name. “It is no way acceptable to keep items from the public, especially when you’re sitting on an advisory board,” she said.
Next, Newberry softened her tone, “I appreciate very much how the advisory boards have taken their responsibilities, but I also want to remind everyone on the advisory board or committee that you are not to enter into any sort of contract, agreement or handshake deals without coming to the board,” she said. “We have seen that happen in the past and it’s unhealthy for everyone. People feel that there are back-door deals, secret deal. It’s unnecessary and it’s unhealthy.”
In his report, Marshal Virgil Hodges announced that he would be retiring soon, without naming a date.
The town will host a candidate orientation session at 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at Town Hall. The office of mayor and three seats on the board of trustees are open for the municipal election slated for April 5.