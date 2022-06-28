GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • Children twisting like human pretzels, adults testing their gymnastic skills and art lovers enjoying colorful figures painted in aerial gyrations, it’s all part the Keith Haring Fitness Court
A gift to the town of Green Mountain Falls from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund, whose president is Chris Keesee, the court is an invitation to move and to work out, with public art as motivator.
“Keith Haring was the quintessential American artist whose potential was so vast and whose impact is still being felt,” said Daisy McGowan, director and chief curator of the Galleries of Contemporary Art at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. “Here we are in Green Mountain Falls and talking about Keith Haring. I love it.”
Speaking at the dedication ceremony for the fitness court June 18, McGowan highlighted the role of Haring’s public art in cities across America. “His work is deceptively simple, but there is a depth there that is easy to overlook, but as you spend time on the details you see how how prevalent it is,” she said. “Anywhere you go, in any city, you will see Keith Haring’s work.”
Haring died in 1990 due to complications of AIDS. He was 31.
Haring, a native of Reading, Pa., first displayed his works in subway stations in New York City, in a time when the city was considered unsafe. “They became a prominent part of the New York scene with activism at its core,” McGowan said. “Through his art, he developed a simple visual vocabulary which has now become iconic.”
The dedication ceremony, led by Mayor Todd Dixon, was part of opening day festivities of the 2022 Green Box Arts Festival.
Dixon credited Jesse Stroope, chair of the town’s parks, trails and recreation committee, for pursuing the agreement between the town and the Kirkpatrick Family Fund for the fitness court.
Under the agreement, signed last year by former Mayor Jane Newberry and the board of trustees, the town voted to accept the $200,000 grant from the fund. Per the pact, the town provided a $20,000 match to install the concrete pad for the court.
In turn, Penman Construction donated the materials and labor while Rusin Concrete donated the concrete. In a town where cellphone reception is spotty, the town provided Wi-Fi access so users of the fitness court can learn each station via the Fitness Court app. Download instructions were supplied at the ceremony: The app is “Fitness Court” (downloadable from the app store of your cellphone provider) the Wi-Fi user name is “GMF park,” and the password is “lovegmf!”
The court is one of four art installations for the 2022 Green Box Arts Festival which runs through July 4. For a schedule of events, check greenboxarts.org.
Haring’s art on the fitness court, adjacent to the town swimming pool, is today part of the local scene in Green Mountain Falls.
“Let’s give a shoutout to Green Box for bringing art and culture to our small community,” Dixon said.