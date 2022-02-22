Green Mountain Falls Mayor Jane Newberry and town officials bid farewell to Clay Brown, regional manager of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for the past 20 years.
“It’s true; I’m retiring at the end of the month,” said Brown, speaking at the town board of trustees meeting Feb. 15. “I wanted to pay one last visit to Green Mountain Falls.”
Over the years, Brown has been a mentor to the town and guided officials as they launched a new form of government by hiring a town manager. As a result, Brown keeps tabs on what’s going on in town, including staying abreast of the recent rancor and misunderstanding about the role of a town manager.
“There is so much misinformation out there about the position of town manager, and I just wanted to give you my two cents,” he said.
In a democracy, officials are elected to do the people’s work, to represent the people, Brown said. “But it’s hard in a small municipality to be experts in everything,” he added.
As a former town manager who spent 25 years in local government before joining DOLA, Brown laments some of the changes that come along with progress. “The world got complicated,” he said. “It’s brutal out there. The reporting requirements, the knowledge you have to have, it’s just craziness. And now we are getting all those federal laws.”
In order to comply, small towns need a professional to complete mandated reports as a protective safeguard against liability and potential lawsuits, Brown said. “Having that person is a buffer between your employees and yourselves. The most successful communities are those that have professional staff,” he said.
In reference to the prevalence of social media, Brown acknowledged that sources of news come in all different directions these days. “With all this social media, I don’t know how you handle all that,” he said. “Hats off to you for being able to keep it together during this new age of technology.”
Brown concluded with a verbal cheer for the town. “Congratulations. You have a great community here, and it’s nice to see all the changes over the years,” he said. “I certainly appreciate working with you.”
For her part, Newberry returned the compliments. “Clay was instrumental in getting this building for us,” she said, referring to town hall, which was built after two eventually-convicted arsonists destroyed the previous historic building in February 2012.
On Brown’s advice, the town successfully applied to DOLA for a grant from the energy/mineral fund to supplement the insurance payout for the hall.
“I wouldn’t have known about it otherwise,” Newberry said. “You helped us every step of the way. I just can’t thank you enough for all the help you’ve given us.”
Over the years, Brown helped the town rewrite its bylaws, revise the land-use codes and apply for a successful grant to pay for the comprehensive plan for road improvements.
When the town introduced the idea of having a town manager, Brown helped the town secure a $125,000 three-year grant that paid 75% for the manager’s salary for the first year and 50% for the next. John Pick was the first manager, coming on board for six months beginning in October 2016 as part of the pilot program.
As a thank-you to Brown for his help over the 20 years, Newberry presented him with a basket of goodies including a bottle of whiskey distilled at the Black Bear Distillery in Green Mountain Falls and donated by the owner, Victor Matthews.