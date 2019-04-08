Two candidates of 22 applicants made the cut last week to fill the position of a permanent town manager for Green Mountain Falls.
Kyle Coleman is currently the assistant manager for the Village of Estero, Fla. He has a master’s degree in business administration and a master’s in public administration from Syracuse University. Coleman also earned bachelor’s degree in information technology, accounting, finance, and economics. He has a certificate of Advanced Study in Health Services Management and Policy. He also founded and served as the chief executive officer of SAT Academy of Southwest Florida and was the executive director of the Greater Syracuse Project.
Emily Katsimpalis most recently served as the assistant town administrator of Buena Vista. She has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Colorado Denver and a bachelor’s in political science from the University of Colorado Boulder. Katsimpalis was the special projects coordinator for the City of Salida, a creative district consultant for Colorado Creative Industries, an intern in economic development and data analysis for Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe, served internships with the Office of External Affairs for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in addition to public relations/communications for the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar. She also served as an administrative assistant for Boulder County Human Services.
Each of the two finalists has been invited to spend day in Green Mountain Falls on April 30 when they will meet with the staff, participate in a town tour, engage in final interviews with Mayor Jane Newberry and the board of trustees and citizens in an informal community reception around 6:30 p.m.
Since the town let go its first permanent town manager, the position has been filled with interim employees, John Pick, and currently Jason Wells, former administrator of Manitou Springs.
In collaboration with the interim town clerk/treasurer and consultant Judy Egbert of GovPro Consulting, Wells assisted with the candidate-vetting process. In December, the town hired Laura Kotewa to be the full-time clerk/treasurer.
In 2016, officials established the manager position with the support of grant funds from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. Those funds continue to support the position but are set to expire next year, at which time the town will shoulder the full cost of the position.
“While the creation of the position will impact the town’s modest annual budget, the board has sought to offset these impacts through various reorganization measures throughout the last year, including the elimination of a public works manager position, along with the assignment of all administrative tasks associated with that department to the town manager,” Newberry said.
In other news, the board passed a resolution April 2, proclaiming April 7-13 as National Library Week. Among the declarations in the resolution is the sentence, “Whereas, libraries provide safe and welcoming public spaces for all members of the community to access information and resources, connect with others, and freely exchange information and ideas.”
The proclamation also adds: “Whereas, these trusted and treasured institutions serve as an important resource for all, regardless of race, ethnicity, creed, ability, sexual orientation, gender identity or socio-economic status, by offering services and opportunities that transform people’s lives and strengthen communities.”
Margaret Morris, director of the Ute Pass branch of the Pikes Peak Public Library District, presented the proclamation to the board.