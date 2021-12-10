GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • Becky Frank was named town manager in a special public meeting held Dec. 10.
Fran, who begins her duties in town hall Dec. 27, resigned her position as the Deputy Director of Emergency Management for Teller County to accept the town manager role. Frank replaces Angie Sprang, who was paid an annual salary of $85,000.
In announcing the hiring of Frank, Mayor Jane Newberry added that the second finalist, Nathan Scott, has accepted the offer to serve as the town clerk, a position left vacant by the resignation in August of Matt Gordon.
Scott has served as town planner since August, and served temporarily as town clerk and treasurer from March through June 2020. He is a member of the town’s planning commission and Fire Mitigation Advisory Committee.