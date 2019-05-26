The Town of Green Mountain Falls has named Karen Gerrity as the sole finalist for the position of Town Manager. Gerrity currently serves as Town Administrator in Nederland, Colo. Her experience there is relevant to Green Mountain Falls’ current and long-term leadership needs.
In addition to the proven local government knowledge she brings to the table, Gerrity’s skills include grant writing/management, as well as finance, human resources, community development, project management, strategic planning, and community engagement experience. Prior to assuming her current role in Nederland, Gerrity led various nonprofit organizations.