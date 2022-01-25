With a long to-do list for Green Mountain Falls, the new town manager and clerk/treasurer, Becky Frank and Nathan Scott, respectively, are planning ahead.
First up is the April 5 municipal election, when five positions on the town board of trustees are open, one of them to replace the term-limited Mayor Jane Newberry.
To date, Todd Dixon has announced his candidacy for mayor, while Sean Ives is running for a seat on the board. Both are on the planning commission, which could result in two commission vacancies after the election.
“We need more people to step up,” Scott said.
Sunde King, who is filling a vacancy on the board of trustees, is also running to maintain her position. Trustee Katharine Guthrie remains on the board.
“It seems to be a really great group of people who want to contribute in a positive fashion and serve the community,” Frank said.
Voters can vote by mail or drop off ballots in a box at town hall by 7 p.m. April 5.
If there are no opposing candidates for the positions, or other ballot issues, the town may cancel the election.
In a town that attracts hikers from around the state, news of the closure of Catamount Trail hit like a thunderbolt. Town officials closed the trail last year as the result of a dispute with an adjacent landowner.
“It’s a hot topic. Everybody loves the trails here,” Frank said. “The system is just a huge asset.”
However, the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation stepped in recently and purchased the disputed property for $120,000. Still pending is the town’s decision to annex the land and open the trail. “Jesse (Stroope) is working on an agreement with the town,” said Frank, referring to the chair of the parks, recreation and trails committee who is the local connection for HGMFF, the Kirkpatrick Family Fund and Green Box Arts. The agreement would be specific to the Catamount Trail, Frank said.
Another asset for the town is the swimming pool. But over the past several years, with the exception of 2020 when the pool was closed, hiring lifeguards has been difficult. “We did contract with a pool company that will staff the pool with a lifeguard for the summer,” she said.
Frank credits former town manager Angie Sprang for initiating the contract. “It’s one of the things we’ll benefit from,” frank said.
With the ever-present threat of fire, officials reserved $15,000 to be used as a match for potential mitigation grants. The nonprofit Coalition for the Upper South Platte would administer a grant and oversee the labor, Scott said.
With a common border of Pike National Forest, Green Mountain Falls will begin participating in the annual planning process with the Teller County Wildfire Council.
The to-do list includes modernizing the land-use codes, a process that begins with the planning commission and is ultimately approved by the mayor and board of trustees. “Many of the codes are not relevant and not clear,” Scott said.
With the pending retirement of town Marshal Virgil Hodges, Clark and Scott will begin drawing up a succession plan to include refining the job description. “We definitely have some ideas on how to move forward,” Frank said.
Next month the board has scheduled two meetings, Feb. 1 and Feb. 15. Each begins at 7 p.m. at town hall.