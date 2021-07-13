GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • With $1 million worth of construction improvements, the Church in the Wildwood is eligible to apply for certification as a temporary Red Cross Shelter.
When the construction is completed, the church will be a resource for firefighters as well as evacuees in the event of catastrophic fires or floods. The building will be ADA-compliant and have showers and a sleeping area.
The improvements are funded by the Kirkpatrick Family Fund, whose chairman is Chris Keesee.
Keesee, who is also the co-founder of the Green Box Arts Festival, announced the news before a conversation by Mayor Jane Newberry was held July 3 at the church. The conversation, during a luncheon provided by the arts organization, was among the festival events this month.
“They are incredible partners and bring so much to us, every day, not just during the festival,” Newberry said, referring to the Green Box Arts Organization as well as Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation.
The foundation is dedicated to preserving open space, parks and trails. Both nonprofits, in addition to Green Mountain Road LLC, played a role in the town’s annexation of 30 acres.
“Probably the biggest undertaking of the year for us was the annexation of the Joyland property (the former location of a church at the west end of town) and Red Devil Mountain, the first in about 20 years,” Newberry said.
The mountain was in the jurisdiction of El Paso County and was not taxable by the town. As a result of collaboration of the town and the foundation, the annexation preserves the property from development in perpetuity. “No one can build a McMansion on the property,” she said.
The annexation paved the way for the Skyspace observatory by James Turrell, to be placed in the forested land on the mountain. “It was a six-month process, but we got it done,” Newberry said.
Despite the good news, Newberry took a somber tone when speaking about the anger among a few residents, their rancor exacerbated by the ease of confrontation during town meetings held this year via Zoom.
Over the past 16 months, a few vocal residents took pot shots at the town manager, Angie Sprang, questioning her efficiency while expressing scathing views of the town’s pilot program of managed parking.
As well, some residents and non-residents used social media to harangue Newberry and the trustees, mostly over the parking system which was implemented in June.
“Green Mountain Falls has a change in flavor lately,” Newberry said.
To top it off, when the company Interstate Parking installed the parking kiosks, one was stolen immediately, along with parking signs.
“Anger has taken the place of common sense for some people,” Newberry said. “What have we become, as a country, as a town, as a people?”
While the thieves have not been identified or caught, Newberry zeroed in on the perpetrators. “If we are angry, it’s not OK to steal somebody else’s property. If I’m angry at somebody, is it OK for me to go vandalize their house or their car? she said. “Of course not. We’re better than that. Come on.”
Newberry compared social media to the public square. “Green Mountain Falls is a beautiful place full of good people. Social media is a place of rumor, lies and propaganda and people fall for that,” she said. “There’s no critical thinking. This is not the Green Mountain Falls I know.”
Newberry ended on a positive note. “We’re gentle people, kind people,” she said. “Green Mountain Falls isn’t perfect but it’s a place where people freely give their time to do the right thing.”