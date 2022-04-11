Green Mountain Falls Mayor Jane Newberry laid down her gavel after her final meeting April 5. Newberry, who grew up in the town, served 11 years as a trustee and six years as the mayor.
In her farewell, Newberry thanked her colleagues from over the past 17 years. “They’ve always been a thoughtful group, and I’ve appreciated that people didn’t hesitate to disagree, because it’s important to not have ‘yes’ people, but have people who speak their minds and have definite opinions," she said. "We didn’t always agree, but we never left angry.”
As well, Newberry paid tribute to all the employees who have worked for the town during her tenure. “We’ve had some crazy ups and downs and we learned things together that we never even knew we didn’t know,” she said.
She extended her gratitude to the volunteers and residents who express opinions at meetings. “It’s always great to have friendly and happy people and it’s great to have people who don’t hesitate to bring conflict to the meetings," Newberry said. "It’s an interesting thing that made me become a better, more thoughtful and stronger person who could have some convictions. I didn’t do everything right, but I know I did everything the best that I could.”
Newberry gives up her seat to Todd Dixon, who will assume the role of mayor May 3. Trustee Margaret Peterson, as well, gives up her seat, as she declined to run for another term.
In addition to bidding farewell, Newberry and the town board of trustees proclaimed April 3-9 as National Library Week. Taryn Malila, manager of the Ute Pass branch of Pikes Peak Library District in Cascade, requested the resolution.
Before reading the proclamation, Newberry noted that she and Peterson had both attended grade school in the building.
The proclamation was a tribute to the role that libraries play within a community, past and present. “Libraries offer opportunities for everyone to connect with new ideas and become their best selves through access to multimedia content, programs, and classes — in addition to books,” states the proclamation.
In a time when the idea of banning books has gained ground among some school and library boards, the proclamation is a clear refutation of that movement.
“Libraries strive to develop and maintain programs and collections that are as diverse as the populations they serve and ensure equity of access for all,” states a sentence in the proclamation.
“Libraries have long served as trusted and treasured institutions for all members of the community including veterans, active service military and their families, small business owners, community organizations, and churches regardless of race, ethnicity, creed, ability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or socio-economic status.”
The proclamation is timely as battles heat up around the nation about the role of libraries in an atmosphere of banning books and censorship. In February, PPLD Chief Librarian and CEO John Spears resigned, citing the addition of two new board members who had publicly stated their concerns about libraries having age-appropriate materials for juveniles. In a Feb. 18 article in The Gazette, Spears said his concern was not the two new members but “larger shifts within the community and the move to politized community boards.”
In addition to honoring libraries, Newberry and the board proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. The proclamation states, in part, that solutions for child abuse and neglect “require input and action from everyone because the well-being of our children today will shape the future of Colorado and our community.”
In other business, the board approved an agreement with Mile High Youth Corps for a 12-week mitigation project this summer in areas along Thomas Trail. The project is funded by a grant to the youth corps by the Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program.
Margaret Peterson, chair of the Bronc Day Committee, announced that Marshal Virgil Hodges has been selected as the Grand Marshal of the Bronc Day Parade July 30. He responded, “I’d like to say how honored I am to the Bronc Day Committee and the Ute Pass Chamber for naming me the Grand Marshal. If I could figure out one more ‘marshal,’ I guess I could be ‘Marshal Marshal Marshal.'”
Hodges is retiring this month but is staying in the area.
And, save the date: The town will host a community potluck from 5 to 7 p.m. May 5 at the Sallie Bush Community Building.