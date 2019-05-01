It’s the A game for Jane Newberry, who travels with the Tigers hockey team at Colorado College. “When we travel, it’s a well-oiled machine, and it’s my job to keep that show on the road,” said Newberry, executive assistant in the CC athletic department.
“It’s fun but there are times when it’s really stressful — you can’t predict the weather — but it’s my job to keep them fed and on the move. It’s their job to play, and we just make that happen.”
But schedules and such nearly fell apart during the Colorado blizzard on March 13. “We were supposed to fly out of Denver the day of the bomb cyclone, but all our flights got canceled,” Newberry said. “That was Wednesday, and on Thursday the highway was closed. So it was a mad scramble.”
But CC’s travel agent came to the rescue. “It took forever to get a flight because so many had been canceled. And when you’re trying to fly that many people, 33 players and coaches, it was hard,” she said.
The team, whose head coach is Mike Haviland, was scheduled to play Western Michigan in Kalamazoo on Thursday. “Western Michigan was extremely gracious about postponing the game,” she said.
They arrived in time to win the quarter finals after three days of play, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But winning meant more travel — this time on a bus to Chicago. “I spent a lot of time on the phone; fortunately, in Chicago, one of our coaches had a lot of contacts with hotels,” she said. “And then we drove to St. Paul to play in the Frozen Faceoff.”
While the team practiced at the Blackhawks facility in Chicago, Newberry went to work. “In between all that was the ‘Where are we eating? Where’s the bus? Where are we staying?’ It’s on me to figure that out,” she said, with a hearty laugh. “It takes a bit of juggling.”
When she isn’t juggling hockey details, Newberry serves as the mayor of Green Mountain Falls. She is also the team’s interim dietitian. “I learned a lot about the different things the players do, the things they need — there’s a science to it,” she said. “They eat at specific times prior to a game and what they eat can affect play.”
The team played two games and was defeated for third place by the Denver Pioneers which went on to the NCAA Frozen Four. That put Newberry on the hot seat again, but she had the team back in Denver by the next Sunday. “For 11 days we were just out there,” she said.
Newberry acknowledged that perhaps some may wonder why a woman would be doing her job. “I know what people say about discrimination against women in sports, but I never feel that,” she said. “I work with the team with all the different arenas we go to and people just treat me right. I’m just one of the team.”
And there’s no whining if they lose a game. “They’re very resilient,” she said. “Sometimes a loss is bitter. Next year I really think we’ll make the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) championships.”
In a press release from the college, Newberry was recognized last week as the winner of the Joni Brandner Memorial Award. The award, initiated in 2001, is presented annually to individual(s) who have given their heart and soul through dedication to Tiger Hockey. In addition to her unwavering support of the hockey program, she filled in as the team’s director of operations for the second half of the season.