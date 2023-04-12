The positives outweigh the negatives for the state mandate that all law enforcement officers in Colorado wear body cameras. In a report to Green Mountain Falls Mayor Todd Dixon and the board of trustees April 4, Marshal Sean Goings looked at both sides of the issue.

“The cameras are invaluable for training, especially for Will Stark, our deputy marshal,” Goings said.

The downside is the extra time it takes an officer to report every incident and contact, he added.

The reporting is comprehensive, each call listed in categories, such as mental health, domestic violence, traffic stops, drunk driving, misdemeanors, for instance.

In order to fund the annual $6,500 purchase of five body cameras, Goings is slicing into his budget of $17,000.

“It’s a huge chunk of money for us,” he said, two days after the board meeting. “The flip side is that the cameras are good to have.”

The mandate is the result of Colorado SB 217, passed by the legislature to ensure transparency in law enforcement.

“The cameras protect us and the public," Goings said. "When they know we are recording them, it causes the public to act differently in the face of a camera.

“Sometimes ... sometimes not.”

With 15 days of experience in wearing the camera last week, Goings is up to speed on the details. Before responding to a call, he turns on the camera to be ready for action.

When he steps back into the office, the video begins to download onto the computer.

“These cameras are wireless and will transmit only to our safe cloud server, so we don’t keep anything at our site,” he said. “The devices are encrypted so people can’t steal anything from it.”

The features are nifty. “I can look at videos on my phone,” he said. With GPS technology, the cameras also have an ‘officer down’ feature that locates the position.

In addition, the department’s new 2023 Chevy Tahoe will be equipped with a camera.

“The new patrol car will have Axon 3 equipment so that when we turn the lights on for a traffic stop, it automatically starts the camera,” Goings said. “There are a lot of great features that are officer-safety and officer-friendly, beyond recording people who aren’t having their best moment.”

The safety features include an eagle eye that allows Goings to see his officers as they respond to calls.

“If they signal things are not going right, I can pull up their body cam and let them know I can see what’s going on,” he said.

The town signed a five-year contract with Axon, which agreed to replace the cameras, the Axon 3, after 2.5 years.

“The minor cost is the camera, but the major cost is storing all this video,” Goings said.

While the marshal has plugged some gaps in expenses with grants, Dixon and the board increased his budget a bit.

“They are pro-law enforcement and for that I’m very grateful,” he said. “Public safety is a priority for them.”

The body cameras are an effort by the legislature to ensure officer accountability.

“A lot of this came down when George Floyd was killed,” he said, referring to the murder of a black man by a white police officer in May 2020 in Minneapolis. “We’ve seen other actions by officers that weren’t good. Those things are few and far between but when things go wrong, they really go wrong.”

Goings is wary of the legislature’s unfunded mandates.

“There comes a point where we break,” he said. “We are so overwhelmed with these funding issues that, what else do we have to sacrifice? When does it become too much?”