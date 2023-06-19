Mayor Todd Dixon and the Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees welcomed the Green Box Arts Festival with a proclamation recognizing arts and culture in the town.

The proclamation acknowledges that the town has benefited significantly from the art installations, education, and events due to Green Box Arts.

“The Turrell Skyspace is truly one-of-a-kind experience and is an unmeasurably good asset for the town,” states the proclamation passed by the board at the meeting June 6. “We call upon our citizens to recognize and celebrate the contributions of the arts to our community.”

The Green Box Arts Festival begins June 30 with a concert at Church in the Wildwood. The 14-day festival, founded by Chris Keesee and Larry Keigwin, features arts camps for children, an art walk, hikes, and performances by the Paul Taylor Dance Company. On July 4, the festival throws a block party on Lake Street for the community.

For information, go to www.greenboxarts.org.