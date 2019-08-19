After an 18-month search, the town of Green Mountain Falls has a new town manager.
Mayor Jane Newberry announced at the Aug. 6 Board of Trustees meeting that the town has signed a contract with Angie Sprang, a policy and management analyst with the Town of Carbondale. Sprang has accepted the position and is expected to begin her duties later this month.
Interim Town Manager Jason Wells served in that capacity for over a year. Wells, who served as Manitou Springs City Administrator from June 2014 to January 2018, was hired as Green Mountain Falls’ interim manager in February 2018 and paid through a partnership with the Department of Local Affairs and the town. He assisted with the candidate-vetting process to find a new manager. Wells vacated the role after purchasing the Ancient Mariner in Manitou Springs.
It’s been a challenge for Green Mountain Falls to find a permanent town manager, despite having three candidates who were named as finalists earlier this year but subsequently withdrew.
The town, which reported a population of 640 in the 2010 census, had long functioned without a manager. The town board of trustees made the decision to hire someone to fill that role permanently after a temporary administrator came aboard for six months in 2016 and 2017 as part of a pilot project.
Verla Bruner initially was chosen to be the manager, but trustees fired her in November 2017. The mayor has said Bruner “wasn’t the best fit.”
During the search that ensued, trustees selected several finalists, but none accepted job offers ... until Sprang, Newberry said.
Trustees voted unanimously last week to hire her after she toured the town and met with officials.
Sprang has worked for Carbondale for two years. Prior to that, she was human resource coordinator for the St. Regis Hotel & Resort in Aspen for nine months, and was human resources manager for Vail Resorts — Grand Teton Lodge Co. in Jackson Hole, Wyo., for seven months, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Sprang earned a master’s in political science from the University of Colorado at Denver this year and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and business management from Indiana University.