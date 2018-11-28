In a town administered by two interim employees, Judy Egbert and Jason Wells, clerk/treasurer and town manager, respectively, at least one position has been filled.
Laura Kotewa is expected to be sworn into office Tuesday as the new clerk/treasurer. Egbert announced that she would stay on a while to train her replacement.
In other good news, the evening of Nov. 20, Wells announced that the town has been invited to participate in El Paso County’s multi-jurisdictional mitigation plan.
In an area devastated by the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012, mitigation is crucial. To that end, a crew from from Coalition for the Upper South Platte started work last week thinning the forested land.
“They will be hiking into deep terrain where mechanized tree cutters couldn’t get to,” said Mayor Jane Newberry. “These are more rugged individuals who will be stacking logs and bringing them down to the pool parking lot. They are surveying property to get some of that steeper cut out of the Wallace Preserve and the water tank.”
Green Mountain Falls’ Marshal’s Department is participating in this year’s Shop with a Cop benefit. The event, Dec. 7, 8 and 9, will begin each day at 8 a.m. at McDonald’s in Woodland Park where at-risk kids will receive a free breakfast.
The project is led by Green Mountain Falls Reserve Officer Felipe Nardo. “After breakfast a police officer will take several kids to Walmart to go around and shop,” Nardo said, in a report to the board of trustees.
The event includes law-enforcement officers from Green Mountain Falls, Manitou Springs, Teller County Sheriff’s Office, Cripple Creek and the state patrol, Nardo said.
Funds for the event are provided by Walmart, Newmont Mining Corp. and Charis Bible College.
Trustee Margaret Peterson announced that on Dec. 8, the children are invited to the Sallie Bush Community Building for cookies, hot chocolate and gift wrapping.
In other news, Dick Bratton, former mayor and trustee, announced that residents are invited to participate in a comprehensive-planning session led by Logan Simpson consultants from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 in town hall. “The purpose of this meeting is to get our citizens in the vision for the next 10 years,” Bratton said.
The town is expected to pass the 2019 budget at the meeting Tuesday.