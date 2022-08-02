A project with tentacles across the globe springs from a small group of women in Green Mountain Falls. Known as Sisters Helping Sisters, the women sew and assemble menstrual kits for girls in Third World countries.
Initiated by Jane Scanlon, Sisters Helping Sisters is a ministry of Church in the Wildwood that supports the nonprofit organization Days for Girls International.
“It seemed like an important cause because if girls don’t have sanitary pads, they can’t go to school,” Scanlon said. “They drop out and that prolongs the cycle of poverty.”
Gathered around tables in the church’s Tatter Hall last week, the women sewed, cut, ironed and assembled the supplies in bags (also crafted by the sisters) that include underwear, liners, shields, wash cloths and soap.
“The supplies last for three years and allow the girls to stay in school and to remove the stigma of menstruation,” Scanlon said. “Culturally and socially, I think there are different reasons why it’s not talked about.”
As well, the kits include a menstrual cycle chart. “With the chart, the girls can be a little bit more aware of when they are fertile and be able to wait to have a child until they are older. They can take the whole kit to school,” she said.
Along with the work, the women talk about the educational component of the project. “I couldn’t believe that we could do something that made such a difference,” said Rita Randolph. “When women can help younger women, it’s very satisfying.”
Deb Landkammer added, “These kits give the girls days in school they probably wouldn’t have when they’re menstruating,” she said. “It’s an awesome project and we’re doing something good for the world.”
Soon after founding the group, Scanlon and her husband, Peter Scanlon, traveled to Zambia for a photo safari and to attend the wedding of a friend. The coincidence was a lucky break for the girls in Mkasanga whose villagers work for the safari owners.
“They arranged the visit. I went into the village with a duffle bag of supplies, and met the principal, an incredible man, so enlightened and progressive,” said Scanlon, pulling up photos on her iPad. “He was so excited that we would come and do this.”
The villagers, too, expressed gratitude for the gifts. “They said the lack of menstrual materials contributes to the problem of infant mortality because girls have babies too young,” Scanlon said.
With translators from the safari group, the girls heard the presentations in their own tribal language. “I realized that this is the first time they were hearing about the uterus, ovaries, ovulation, because they didn’t know the words for those things,” Scanlon said. “They were fascinated.”
Along with the distribution one of the women demonstrated how to use the materials in the kit. “They all thought that was very funny,” Scanlon said.
The project in Zambia provides entrepreneurial as well as educational opportunities. “The women wanted to start their own business to make the effort sustainable,” she said. “They had a sewing club, and we were able to raise the money to buy sewing machines for them.”
Sisters Helping Sisters, in support of Days for Girls International, has contributed more than 1,500 hygiene kits that have been shipped to Kenya, Zimbabwe, Chad, Pakistan, Haiti, Uganda, Brazil, Guatemala and Nicaragua. But Scanlon’s experience gave the women an up-close-and-personal view of the culture of the people in Zambia.
The benefits have circled back to Green Mountain Falls. “I wanted to do a project that would bring the community together,” Scanlon said.
The group received a $700 grant from Rocky Mountain Conference of the United Church of Christ as seed money to begin the project.