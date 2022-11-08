GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • An ordinance passed by Mayor Todd Dixon and the board of trustees last week sets the conditions for short-term rentals in Green Mountain Falls. A collective effort by the board, town officials, residents and neighbors, the ordinance takes effect Dec. 8.
“We had a lot of people working on this, neighbors and short-term rental owners,” said Becky Frank, the town manager, speaking at the board of trustees meeting Nov. 1. “We spent a phenomenal amount of time on the ordinance.”
In a town on the border of Pike National Forest, the owner of a short-term rental must post a wildlife-safety plan in addition to outlining a floor plan with a fire exit route.
Excessive noise is prohibited between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
The ordinance addresses complaints about illegal parking by tenants of the short-term rentals. As a result, the owner must provide a map for guest parking in the licensed boundaries. The ordinance allows for off-site parking if the owner has established permission from the alternate property owner.
While the regulations are standard for short-term rentals in the region, the local ordinance requires the owner to establish a 30-minute response time for emergencies at the rental.
Owners’ business licenses expire Dec. 31 of the year granted.
“This is a good first step,” Dixon said. “This is a property-rights issue so there must be some level of balance.”
For violations the fines are $250, $500 and $1,000 for the first three infractions, respectively, with a one-year suspension of the business license on the third infraction.
“This ordinance is not intended to be hard,” Frank said.
The regulations maintain the limit of 60 short-term rentals within the town in a year. Currently there are 54, with three applications pending.
“The ordinance allows everybody to be the best neighbor they can be while also allowing for enforcement of issues that come up,” Frank said.
The ordinance is on the town website at: greenmountainfalls.colorado.gov.
The board set the next town meeting for Dec. 13, a change from the first Tuesday of the month.