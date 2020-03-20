As the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic continued, and following Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' order to close all restaurants and bars in the state for at least two weeks, the town of Green Mountain Falls declared a state of emergency March 18.
According to Town Manager Angie Sprang, the town staff, Mayor Jane Newberry and the board of trustees will work remotely.
“We will continue to share resources with our citizens and small business owners as we learn about them,” Sprang said. “Staff is available during town hall business hours by phone, email, and/or video conferencing. All of our contact information remains the same and can be found on the contacts’ page of the Town’s website www.gmfco.us.”
For information, call 684-9414 or go to colorado.gov/greenmountainfalls.
“The response to the COVID-19 is temporary,” Sprang said.