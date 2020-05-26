Sirens screamed, church bells rang, horns honked, lights flashed, balloons blew and more than 30 vehicles, fire engines and police cars threw a surprise birthday parade for Jeremy Everly.
Everly turned 14 that day, May 17, 12 years after beating a medical prediction that gave him two years to live after being born with spinal muscular atrophy.
Everly, who lives in a medical foster home in Green Mountain Falls with his mother Donna Everly, watched the parade from the shade of a tent-like structure near the old marshal’s office on Ute Pass Avenue.
Among the “marchers” was his nurse of five years, Melissa Hamm. “He can move a finger and his leg a little bit,” she said. “You get to know him and he impacts you.”
Everly learns and communicates with a technological device, breathes through a ventilator and requires 24/7 care.
The parade was a hit. “He was so excited,” said Donna Everly. “This parade just shows the support the community has for someone with a disability.”
Also commenting was Stephen Moreno, who also lives at the medical foster home. “This is bigger than the Bronc Day parade,” he said, referring to the town’s annual festival.
The town’s marshal, Virgil Hodges, arranged the details for the parade that included the Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Department, military police from Fort Carson, Teller County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy Randy Ford (former town marshal), Cascade Fire Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s department.