After 20 years as caretakers and owners of a Green Mountain Falls institution, Ben and Nan Stephens have put The Pantry on the market.
In a time when change is constant, The Pantry is a mainstay along the town’s Lake Street.
The Pantry is known far and wide for its homemade bread, cinnamon rolls, country potatoes and eggs cooked to order. People love the Eggs Benedict and the cinnamon roll French toast, along with the quaint interlude away from it all.
“It’s the kind of place where, if people don’t have family, they can come in here, sit by themselves and relax,” Nan said.
In listing The Pantry for sale recently, the couple cited the age factor, that they’re plumb worn out. “I’m 70 and Nan is 66,” Ben said. The two met at The Pantry years ago, when she was a customer.
While the restaurant has not sold as of early January, the couple looks back on the last two decades. For openers, Ben still gets a kick out of saying he opened The Pantry on April Fools’ Day 2002.
Former manager of the power plant in Colorado Springs, Ben retired and looked around with an eye on buying a business. The Pantry popped up. “I came in here every day for about two weeks, ate everything on the menu,” he said.
He bought The Pantry from Adele and Mike Faber and inherited a tradition. “We have third-generation folks who started coming in with their grandparents and their kids, and now their kids’ kids,” Ben said. “They talk about what they remember. It’s just wonderful.”
During the Stephenses’ reign, they kept the basics, the cinnamon rolls, the bread, but added a layer of ambience with The Pantry Gardens. Enhanced by natural beauty, a canopy of trees and a creek running through it, the gardens inspire a sense of tranquility.
Ted Newman, singer, songwriter and guitarist, captured that feeling in a song from his album, “The Pantry Always Opened Again,” released this summer. “It’s a place that’s right side up in a world upside down, a place you can relax with no worries or no frowns, a place where you feel welcome in a world that’s upside down,” he sings.
Newman entertains in the gardens throughout the summer, attracting a packed house on weekends.
In a time when Now Hiring signs are ubiquitous around the region, the Stephenses have retained their employees; some have been there more than 20 years. “We pay them well,” Ben said, as Nan nods in agreement.
During the summer months, when the patio is often packed, The Pantry has up to 30 employees and 16 during the off-season. “We feed 70,000 people a year,” Ben said. “I have the best cooks up the pass.”
Over the years, there have been hard times. “We had the fire (Waldo Canyon of 2012) that shut us down, then we had the flood the next year,” Nan said. “It seemed like we were closed constantly.”
In 2020, the pandemic hit the world and The Pantry closed again. They pivoted, offered meals for takeout. “Virgil started a fund to help feed people who had lost jobs and needed food,” said Nan, referring to then-Marshal Virgil Hodges. “It caught on and people donated to that fund.”
Throughout the days of pandemic-induced closure, some in the community changed dining habits. “We had a lot of people support us with carryout,” Nan said.
It’s tough to let go of The Pantry, where Nan made the tablecloths, designed the light fixtures. Ben reflects on the rewards of harboring a sense of place in Green Mountain Falls.
“People just love this place, love the food; They are so friendly and happy and want to talk,” Ben said. “We’ve done a good job and there’s nothing like this left around.”