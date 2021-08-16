Green Mountain Falls officials closed a portion of the Catamount Trail last week, a result of a property dispute with the owner of a portion of the trail.
According to Mayor Jane Newberry, the property owners paid for a survey that proved they own the land on the trail. As a result, Town Manager Angie Sprang has offered the owner the option of donating the disputed portion of land as a public easement. To date, the issue has not been resolved.
“We just need to wait and see what happens, because the owner has certain property rights that we need to respect,” Newberry said.
In the meantime, hikers have an alternate access to the Garden of Eden, Catamount Reservoir, Thomas Trail and Catamount Falls. To access the Garden of Eden and Catamount Reservoir, hikers should hike up the Mt. Dewey trail, connect to the Bratton trail which connects to the upper portion of the Catamount trail which is not disputed.
“This will add approximately two miles to the hike. The Thomas Trail and Catamount Falls may still be accessed via Hondo and Belvidere Avenues,” Newberry said.
Rocco Blasi, member of the town’s former trails committee, helped build the trail. “The Town has a strong case to pursue a prescriptive trails easement to keep the trail accessible. The Catamount Trail building project lasted five years beginning in the mid-1990s, involved public funding from Great Outdoors Colorado, involvement from large organizations such as Volunteers for Outdoors Colorado and local U.S. Army volunteers,” Blasi said in an email. “There may also be implications related to the Town’s fire mitigation plan which incorporates hiking trails to provide sawyer access to get to the slopes to address the increasing hazard of dead and diseased trees on public land.”
Newberry has a “Plan B” in mind. “If the owners don’t go for the easement option, which seems unlikely, then the park, recreation and trails committee is going to need to come up with a solution to move the trail back to Town property.”