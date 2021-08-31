The resignation of Matt Gordon as the clerk/treasurer of Green Mountain Falls highlighted the discord in the town, particularly over the past 16 months.
Gordon read his letter of resignation at the end of the public meeting Aug. 24.
“I’m not so confident that Green Mountain Falls is in a secure and stable condition as the town I went to work for,” he said, reading from the letter.
Hired by Mayor Jane Newberry and the board of trustees in January , Gordon promised to stay at least a year. In the letter, he explains why he reneged on the contract.
“A petition passing around is pushing for a change in the form of government and there are rumblings about unincorporating the town,” he said. “I was laid off twice in my 20s during two separate economic crises and one thing I learned was recognizing the signs of when it is best for me to leave.”
The discord escalated during the Town Board Zoom meetings, much of the rancor directed at Town Manager Angie Sprang. Many questioned her ability, took verbal shots at her, and demanded to know why the town pays a manager in the first place. Newberry defended Sprang, citing her professionalism and negotiating skills.
For Gordon, the abuse occurred at town hall rather than on Zoom.
“Most of the time I cannot stand the rhetoric and politics of this community,” he said. “I don’t want to be part of a community where constant insults and verbal attacks are thrown at my colleagues and myself.”
Many of the insults were over some residents’ opposition to the town’s initiation of managed parking in April. On the first day of the pilot program, one of the parking kiosks turned up missing. To date, the case hasn’t been solved.
In his letter, Gordon cited a particular insult directed at the town marshal, Virgil Hodges. For him, the last straw was when Hodges was called a Nazi by a resident.
“Having a community member insult you to your face when you are trying to help them is absolutely soul-crushing,” Gordon said.
Gordon directed his statements to the entire town. “I want the board, the committees and community to understand that this disruption is a huge reason why the turnover here is high, not leadership,” he said.
At the age of 31, Gordon is looking ahead. “In Green Mountain Falls, I’m seriously concerned that if I dedicate my life and time to making things better only to be shown the door when the guard changes,” he said.
Gordon’s revelations, in part, echo the mayor’s frustration which she expressed at the forum in June during the Green Box Arts Festival.
“Anger has taken the place of common sense for some people,” said Newberry, speaking to a large audience at Church in the Wildwood. “What have we become, as a country, as a town, as a people?”
Concerned about the town’s stability, Gordon successfully applied to be the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce in Brush, Colo., where he served a two-year internship with the Best and Brightest program for the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
While in Brush he volunteered for the chamber and wrote a successful grant to help revive the old movie theater, the Sands.
“I found that Brush was a place that I could call home, a place where community and politics remained civil, as civil as politics can be, and collaborative, a place where I was instantly welcomed,” he said. “That is the kind of environment where I thrive.”
Newberry comments on Gordon’s time as an employee.
“I really appreciate all of Matt’s hard work for the town. He was an exceptional clerk/treasurer and brought a lot of enthusiasm to the job,” she said. “I’ve always appreciated his keen insights and honesty. We wish him all the best in his new adventures in Brush.”