Spurred on by fifth-and sixth-grade students at Ute Pass Elementary School, the adults in Green Mountain Falls Town Hall took their turn at comprehensive planning, or visioning.
With maps and pens, about 15 people split into groups Dec. 11 to suggest ideas for the future. Of chief concern is the ever-present danger of fire and floods.
Therefore, one group focused on identifying wildfire-mitigation strategies and establishing communication options while collaborating with Ute Pass communities for a regional solutions.
This group also wanted to identify measures to prevent contamination of the groundwater. “And hold Woodland Park accountable for development upstream,” said the spokesperson. “And work with Woodland Park to improve water quality.”
Concerned with groundwater and sewage, the group wanted to look at waste-management solutions and involve Colorado Springs Utilities.”
A second group suggested consolidating the town’s services to save money but rejected the idea of joining El Paso’s emergency services — but rather support and retain law enforcement by the town’s marshal — Virgil Hodges.
With a noted lack of quality cell service, this group considered improved communication by cell tower a matter of safety.
In a town with magnificent scenery, a lake and the surrounding Pike National Forest, maintaining that rustic charm is ever a concern for people who engage in the visioning sessions.
Much of the charm comes from volunteers in the community, said Rocco Blasi, a group spokesperson, citing the town’s trails’ committee and the people who maintain the flower garden in the triangle on Ute Pass Avenue.
“One of the barriers is trying to get the word out about volunteering,” he said. “The post office might be a good place.”
This group proposed establishing a visitors’ office, perhaps in the land office in the park or in the old marshal’s office. “Somebody mentioned having band concerts to bring people in, bring in some vibrancy,” Blasi said.
Along with maintaining the rustic charm others felt the town should support development, although limited, to increase the population and thus, the property-tax base. As far as annexation of land, that idea would depend on voluntary compliance by the landowner. Along with an increase in the commercial sector, this group advocated for the appropriate zoning regulations.
Other ideas include better signage for the trails and for parking — and hope that somebody opens a general store.
The exercise is part of the comprehensive plan by consultants Logan Simpson, with the final report due in June, with one more public planning session in May.