Church in the Wildwood in Green Mountain Falls honors area veterans Sunday, Nov. 3, with a free “Celebrate Our Veterans” breakfast of pancakes, biscuits from The Pantry restaurant, scrambled eggs and sausage, preceded by coffee-hour that will feature Helen Huseboe’s famous coffeecake.
Women from the church will be cooking the meal. “All military and their families are invited, and you don’t need reservations,” said Lynda Martinez, a church member.
The coffee/breakfast is from 9 to 10:30 a.m., followed by the worship service with Rev. Darlene Avery and guest speaker, Air Force Col. Clark H. Risner (Ret). The names of deceased veterans will be read during the worship service.