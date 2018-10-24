A table set for one that represents all branches of America’s military services, the Table of Remembrance pays tribute to those who did not return, the POWs and MIAs.
Next month the congregation of Church in the Wildwood in Green Mountain Falls features the table at the Bring a Vet to Breakfast event.
“It’s a very symbolic table and Gary Brown, who has this fabulous speaking voice and is so pro-veteran, will be reading the poem ‘Table of Remembrance,’” said Lynda Martinez, who will be chief cook at the breakfast.
Each piece of the table setting reflects some aspect of the trauma associated with being detained as a prisoner of war or who is missing in action. “The table is white as a symbol of the fragility of the prisoners alone against the oppressors,” Martinez said, introducing the poem.
The settings include a single red rose, a slice of lemon, salt, an inverted glass and an empty chair. “ … For surely, they have not forgotten you … Remember,” is the last line of the poem.
The table is set up in the church sanctuary and the poem will be read during the worship service.
The breakfast is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 4 at Church in the Wildwood. The service begins at 10:30 a.m.
“We’d like to start a social group for veterans and provide coffee and snacks,” Martinez said. “So Sunday the 4th will be the kick-off.”