The roar of bulldozers behind town hall signals good news for the Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Protection District.
The bulldozers are the result of district voters’ approval for the board to issue a $3.5 million bond for the new station.
At 14,000 square feet, the building will include living quarters as well as areas for administration and emergency operations.
According to district president, Gary Florence, the station will be equipped with independent backup power to support emergency situations, along with bays for the equipment.
The building is designed to meet all current regulations for fire stations.
Colorado Civil Construction of Peyton expects to complete the grading, water and gas line this month, with construction scheduled to begin in May. However, that schedule depends upon the weather.
In addition to funds issued by the bonds, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs provided a $1 million matching grant where the fire district pays the costs up front and DOLA reimburses the district 24 cents on the dollar, up to the $1 million.
Florence provided the information to the Courier. “We will also will be seeking additional grants to offset the costs,” he added.
The anticipated completion date is spring of 2020.