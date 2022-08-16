For Joseph Otero and George Zavakos, crew leaders for Mile High Youth Corps, a fire-mitigation project in Green Mountain Falls is life-changing.
Otero recently graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in animal biology, but is thinking about adding trail building to his career. “Working on the project is amazing,” he said.
For Zavakos, who recently graduated with a degree in mathematics from the University of Ohio, the project may lead to a career that incorporates nature. “I’ve developed a passion for getting outdoors,” he said. “I’d like to get into wildland firefighting.”
The crews had just finished mitigating seven acres of land, cutting 2,000 trees, on the Thomas Trail above the town. After 10 weeks of work, the young people were guests of the Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Department Aug. 11 for a barbecue.
The town of Green Mountain Falls is the recipient of the Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program (COSWAP) Workforce Development Grant. The grant is designed to assist local governments at risk of catastrophic fire, which is ever-present in Green Mountain Falls.
The grant funds the work of the MHYC in conjunction with Colorado State Forest Service, whose regional manager is Dave Poletti.
The project attracted the attention of Gov. Jared Polis, who paid a visit to the town this month.
“The governor was here, in a low-profile appearance by request from the governor’s office,” said Nathan Scott, the town’s clerk/treasurer, speaking at the barbecue lunch. “The governor was able to see the contrast between mitigated and unmitigated properties. I think that was impactful.”
Scott recognized the youth corps for handling the extra details of the job. “They were very professional in working in some challenging conditions — dead trees, slopes and the unauthorized hikers they had to deal with,” Scott said. “We did put up gates at the end.”
For Scott, the project included gaining access from private landowners whose property the crews had to cross. “This is really good example of everyone — community and committee members, the town board and administration — working together to get this project done,” Scott said. “Today we’re celebrating the crew and thanking them for their hard work.”
In addition to the youth corps, the Coalition for the Upper South Platte has been doing mitigation work on the west side of the Thomas Trail. The overall goal is to create a fire break in a town surrounded by the Pike National Forest.
Becky Frank, the town manager, expressed her gratitude to the crews. “There are so many things you can do during the summer, but that call to service is so critical,” she said. “I hope you guys got something out of it, but I want you to know just how much your work meant to the town and the community.”
With five weeks left on the 15-week grant, Otero and Zavakos plan to be back for fall-season mitigation work. In working for the Mile High Youth Corps, the crews get a stipend as well as the experience.
C.J. Runge is the regional manager for the corps based in Colorado Springs.