A tradition in Green Mountain Falls for 84 years, Bronc Day unites the community and brings people in from all over the region for the daylong celebration. Distinguished by the annual Bronc Day Parade, the celebration July 30 is one of the longest-running historical events in southern Colorado.
In the old days, Bronc Day was more about showcasing horses and highlighting the ranching tradition in Ute Pass.
“It began in 1939 to welcome cowhands, tourists and families who were coming to the Ute Pass area to rodeo, vacation or work the summer trades,” said Margaret Peterson, chair of the Bronc Day committee for the Pikes Peak Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the celebration.
Over the years, the event expanded to include kids’ games, gold panning, vendors selling their wares, along with food from the local merchants and local food trucks. “All this along with live entertainment: singing, Victorian dance lessons, western costumes, and much more,” Peterson said.
This year’s parade theme is “Thank You First Responders!” and the Grand Marshal for the 2022 parade is Virgil Hodges, who retired recently as the town’s marshal. “Virgil came from New Mexico five years ago and has helped to bring back the small-town community awareness that Green Mountain Falls is known for,” Peterson said. “We thank him for a job well done.”
The day begins with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. July 30 at Church in the Wildwood. Friends of the Ute Pass Trails sponsors the breakfast as a fundraiser for their work on the local trail systems. The parade is at 10 a.m. and runs along Ute Pass Avenue.
The events, along Lake Street, continue until 3 p.m.
For the 84th event, the committee is once again holding a barn dance from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Green Box Farm Stand featuring the band, The Riders. Admission fee for the dance is $5.
“So put July 30 on your calendar for a drive to the beautiful town of Green Mountain Falls and the 84th Annual Bronc Day Festivities,” Peterson said.