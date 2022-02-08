122921-cr-greenbox

A view of Green Mountain Falls and Gazebo Lake.

 Courtesy of Green Box Arts

Mayor Jane Newberry and the Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees canceled the municipal election scheduled for April 5.

Nathan Scott, the town clerk/treasurer announced the cancellation at the board meeting Feb. 1. Taking the place of term-limited Newberry, Todd Dixon has volunteered for the office.

Interim trustee Sunde King agreed to serve a full four-year term along with Sean Ives.

Nick Donzello stepped up to serve a two-year term. Trustee Katharine Guthrie remains on the board while Margaret Peterson and Chris Quinn declined to run again.

The board has scheduled a second meeting this month at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in town hall.

Tags

Load comments