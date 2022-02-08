Mayor Jane Newberry and the Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees canceled the municipal election scheduled for April 5.
Nathan Scott, the town clerk/treasurer announced the cancellation at the board meeting Feb. 1. Taking the place of term-limited Newberry, Todd Dixon has volunteered for the office.
Interim trustee Sunde King agreed to serve a full four-year term along with Sean Ives.
Nick Donzello stepped up to serve a two-year term. Trustee Katharine Guthrie remains on the board while Margaret Peterson and Chris Quinn declined to run again.
The board has scheduled a second meeting this month at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in town hall.